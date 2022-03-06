BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.56 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 600.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,579 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares during the quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 23,947 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 101,623 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $34,178,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,587 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,475 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $289.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.59. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $226.46 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

