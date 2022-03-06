National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.78.

NSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

NSA stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.21. The company had a trading volume of 630,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 0.47. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $37.36 and a twelve month high of $70.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.58. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.54.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 189.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,820,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $887,159,000 after buying an additional 666,653 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,245,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,801,000 after buying an additional 310,112 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,515,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,097,000 after purchasing an additional 183,949 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,307,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,794,000 after purchasing an additional 487,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,824,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,254,000 after purchasing an additional 360,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

