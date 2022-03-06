Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $231.57.

Several research analysts recently commented on HON shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $187.43. 5,085,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,910,714. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $174.42 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $199.71 and a 200 day moving average of $211.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $128.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.49%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

