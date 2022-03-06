Zacks: Analysts Expect The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $194.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) will announce sales of $194.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $194.00 million to $194.50 million. The Shyft Group posted sales of $197.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Shyft Group.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $277.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SHYF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of The Shyft Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

In other news, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHYF traded down $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.20. 229,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,406. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.58 and a 200 day moving average of $44.60. The Shyft Group has a 12-month low of $31.07 and a 12-month high of $54.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

