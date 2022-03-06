Bitgesell Market Capitalization Hits $521,177.14 (BGL)

Bitgesell (CURRENCY:BGL) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 6th. Over the last seven days, Bitgesell has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitgesell coin can currently be bought for about $0.0346 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. Bitgesell has a market cap of $521,177.14 and $5,420.00 worth of Bitgesell was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00044417 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,603.55 or 0.06724097 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,719.11 or 0.99998436 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00044321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00047952 BTC.

About Bitgesell

Bitgesell’s total supply is 15,297,803 coins and its circulating supply is 15,041,318 coins. Bitgesell’s official website is bitgesell.ca . Bitgesell’s official Twitter account is @Bitgesell

