Short Interest in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Declines By 39.3%

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the January 31st total of 7,690,000 shares. Approximately 12.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 765,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

NASDAQ JAMF traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.72. The stock had a trading volume of 521,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,554. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -51.94 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.02. Jamf has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $49.27.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Jamf from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jamf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

