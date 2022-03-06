First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,700 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the January 31st total of 76,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have commented on INBK. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of First Internet Bancorp stock traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.83. The stock had a trading volume of 83,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,937. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.55 and its 200 day moving average is $41.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.72. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.05 and a twelve month high of $53.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.45 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 28.86% and a return on equity of 13.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.98%.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, Director Jerry L. Williams sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $85,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

