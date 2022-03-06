iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) Short Interest Update

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 620,200 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the January 31st total of 870,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.
Shares of ICLK stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $1.86. The stock had a trading volume of 564,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,509. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.04. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $15.83.
iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.
