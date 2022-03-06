iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) Short Interest Update

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 620,200 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the January 31st total of 870,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get iClick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

Shares of ICLK stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $1.86. The stock had a trading volume of 564,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,509. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.04. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $15.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 72.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 25,673 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 20.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 12,141 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 28.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 279,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 62,743 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 91.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.