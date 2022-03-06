ACoconut (AC) Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One ACoconut coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000303 BTC on major exchanges. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $313,386.84 and $33,828.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ACoconut has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00022404 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

ACoconut is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

