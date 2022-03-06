Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $117.24 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) will post $117.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $116.72 million to $117.70 million. Sapiens International posted sales of $109.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full-year sales of $497.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $496.80 million to $498.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $541.46 million, with estimates ranging from $536.69 million to $546.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $119.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.63 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

SPNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

SPNS traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.14. The stock had a trading volume of 48,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,003. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.98. Sapiens International has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $38.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.98 and a 200-day moving average of $31.63.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 481.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the third quarter worth about $226,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the third quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

