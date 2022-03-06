Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.36.

Separately, B. Riley raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $1,614,936.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,217 shares of company stock worth $2,130,408. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 32.8% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 78.2% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.2% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 13,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR stock traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.17. 1,065,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,399. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $78.79 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.88. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

