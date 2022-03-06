Crypton (CRP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $203,145.00

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Crypton coin can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001611 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypton has a total market cap of $3.82 million and $203,145.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crypton has traded down 12.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001905 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00044477 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

About Crypton

Crypton (CRYPTO:CRP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 6,095,458 coins. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crypton’s official website is u.is

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Buying and Selling Crypton

