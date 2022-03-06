CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.990-$2.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.32 billion-$1.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBZ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBIZ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Shares of NYSE CBZ traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.16. 176,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,219. CBIZ has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $41.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). CBIZ had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.76 million. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CBIZ will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 8,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $307,855.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ during the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in CBIZ by 87.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in CBIZ by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in CBIZ by 134.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 12,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in CBIZ by 254.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter.

CBIZ Company Profile (Get Rating)

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.