Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 4,871 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,871 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $349,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 455,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,521,000 after purchasing an additional 48,916 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10,195.3% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 44,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after acquiring an additional 43,738 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 18.4% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

PG stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,639,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,871,531. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.55 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $375.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $8,352,495.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

