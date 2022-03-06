Nexus Investment Management ULC Decreases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Nexus Investment Management ULC lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,767 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 4.2% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $40,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $363.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $6.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $289.86. 32,356,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,323,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $226.46 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $306.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

