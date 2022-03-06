Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Receives $67.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

TSE stock traded down $2.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,128. Trinseo has a 1 year low of $44.20 and a 1 year high of $76.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.51 and its 200-day moving average is $53.44.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Trinseo had a return on equity of 56.55% and a net margin of 8.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Trinseo will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is 13.20%.

In related news, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $1,129,372.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $176,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,957 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,363 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Trinseo by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,189,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,418,000 after purchasing an additional 904,287 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trinseo by 103.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,475,000 after purchasing an additional 653,776 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trinseo by 244.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 493,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,899,000 after purchasing an additional 350,256 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Trinseo by 67.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 813,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,916,000 after purchasing an additional 327,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Trinseo in the fourth quarter worth about $12,671,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

