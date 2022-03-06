China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Short Interest Down 45.4% in February

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a decline of 45.4% from the January 31st total of 98,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CSUAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of China Shenhua Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Shenhua Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of China Shenhua Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

CSUAY stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.52. The company had a trading volume of 15,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,962. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average of $9.40. China Shenhua Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies.

