CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) Short Interest Update

CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 50.4% from the January 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CLST stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.02. 778,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,845. CLST has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.22.

CLST Company Profile (Get Rating)

CLST Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and trade of electronic parts and equipment. The company was founded on April 1, 1993 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

