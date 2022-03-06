GXChain (GXC) Price Tops $1.71

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded 24.1% higher against the US dollar. GXChain has a total market cap of $128.50 million and approximately $14.57 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.71 or 0.00004406 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000153 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002270 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000218 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,840,003 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

