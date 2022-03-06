Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.830-$-0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $444 million-$446 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $424.28 million.Appian also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.150-$-0.120 EPS.

NASDAQ:APPN traded down $4.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.69. The company had a trading volume of 460,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,816. Appian has a 52-week low of $46.85 and a 52-week high of $176.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -42.95 and a beta of 1.72.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.17%. The company had revenue of $104.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Appian will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on APPN. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.40.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.09 per share, with a total value of $4,688,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 242,850 shares of company stock valued at $13,342,224. 43.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Appian by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

About Appian (Get Rating)

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.