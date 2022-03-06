Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.460-$0.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $135 million-$145 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $149.19 million.

UEIC traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $32.81. 39,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,478. The stock has a market cap of $429.88 million, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. Universal Electronics has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $65.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.52.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.57. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts expect that Universal Electronics will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

UEIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Universal Electronics from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Electronics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.33.

In related news, Director William C. Mulligan purchased 6,500 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.84 per share, with a total value of $206,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEIC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after buying an additional 45,474 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after buying an additional 12,662 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories, tablets and smartphones, and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

