Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-2.070-$-1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $145 million-$155 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.01 million.

ASPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley restated a top pick rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.18.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ASPN traded down $2.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,506. Aspen Aerogels has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $65.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.10 million, a PE ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 1.76.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.21). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 33.70% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,552,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,303,000 after acquiring an additional 144,291 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 36.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 24,022 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 187.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 22,364 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 22,147 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 150.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 19,613 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspen Aerogels (Get Rating)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.