Northern Capital Management Inc. Acquires 91 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Northern Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.7% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 36,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 67,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,948,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.22 on Friday, hitting $228.92. The stock had a trading volume of 805,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,858. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $206.71 and a twelve month high of $261.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.76.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

