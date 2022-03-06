ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITVPY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ITV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ITV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 140 ($1.88) to GBX 110 ($1.48) in a research note on Sunday, January 9th.

Shares of ITVPY stock traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $10.08. The stock had a trading volume of 61,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,424. ITV has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.24.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

