Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 1.2% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,785,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,985,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,146 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Bank of America by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,855,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,960,563,000 after acquiring an additional 634,955 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 0.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,530,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,556,000 after acquiring an additional 223,675 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 29,216,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,226,000 after purchasing an additional 574,414 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,585,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,885,000 after acquiring an additional 554,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Societe Generale cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.95. 75,568,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,944,272. The stock has a market cap of $335.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $35.81 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.88.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

