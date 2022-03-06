Pizza Tops One Day Volume of $20.00 (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 6th. Pizza has a total market cap of $321,904.12 and $20.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pizza has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. One Pizza coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00007522 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00103024 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005361 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.64 or 0.00294980 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000574 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pizza Coin Profile

Pizza is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

