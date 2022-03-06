Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Short Interest Up 68.0% in February

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 317,300 shares, a growth of 68.0% from the January 31st total of 188,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

OTCMKTS:LUKOY remained flat at $$6.96 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.37 and its 200-day moving average is $88.04. Pjsc Lukoil has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $107.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUKOY. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in Pjsc Lukoil by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 15,622 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in Pjsc Lukoil by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 172,713 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,432,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Pjsc Lukoil by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,081 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pjsc Lukoil during the 3rd quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Pjsc Lukoil by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 199,776 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Oil Co LUKOIL PJSC engages in the exploration, production, refining, marketing and distribution of oil. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Production; Refining, Marketing & Distribution; and Corporate & Other. The Exploration & Production segment explores, develops and produces crude oil and gas.

