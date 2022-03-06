Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Short Interest Up 66.5% in February

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 933,400 shares, an increase of 66.5% from the January 31st total of 560,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 330,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, VTB Capital raised shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

OTCMKTS:NILSY remained flat at $$3.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.60 and a 200 day moving average of $29.52. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $38.13.

MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC engages in the exploration, extraction, refining of ore and nonmetallic minerals, and sale of base and precious metals produced from ore. It operates through the following segments: GMK Group; South Cluster; KGMK Group; NN Harjavalta; GRK Bystrinskoye; Other Mining; and Other Non-Metallurgical.

