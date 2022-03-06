Northern Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Northern Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up 1.1% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marotta Asset Management boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 226,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 550.7% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,882,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,643 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 285,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,976,000 after acquiring an additional 16,822 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 371,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,335,000 after buying an additional 29,255 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.35. 7,083,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,169,767. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.34 and its 200-day moving average is $62.42. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $59.94 and a 12-month high of $64.15.

