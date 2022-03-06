Nexus Investment Management ULC Lowers Stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Nexus Investment Management ULC lessened its position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,130 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Open Text by 9.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,843,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,264,000 after acquiring an additional 327,215 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 51.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 986,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,137,000 after buying an additional 335,903 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 232.2% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 21,995 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 2.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,366,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $505,287,000 after buying an additional 213,220 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 4.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OTEX traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $42.34. 399,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,638. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.50 and a 200 day moving average of $48.74. Open Text Co. has a twelve month low of $40.96 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Open Text had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.16%.

OTEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

