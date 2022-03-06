Adirondack Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Adirondack Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,995 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.9% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 321,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 20,665 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,388,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,504,000 after buying an additional 158,535 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after buying an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 58.2% during the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 13,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 373.5% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,217,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,029,000 after buying an additional 960,050 shares during the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on T. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $23.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $170.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.42.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.