Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,742 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 3,039.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 58,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $6.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $361.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,325,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,599,327. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.46 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $456.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $562.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Netflix from $705.00 to $562.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Netflix from $720.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $541.94.

About Netflix (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.