CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Sold by Nexus Investment Management ULC

Nexus Investment Management ULC lowered its position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 810,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 70,420 shares during the quarter. CAE makes up about 2.1% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in CAE were worth $20,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in CAE by 2.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,639,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,284,000 after purchasing an additional 216,475 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in CAE by 8.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,549,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,506,000 after purchasing an additional 599,328 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in CAE by 4.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,804,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $143,530,000 after purchasing an additional 201,140 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of CAE by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,689,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872,188 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CAE by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,393,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,364,000 after acquiring an additional 21,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

Get CAE alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

Shares of CAE traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.50. 198,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,774. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.44. CAE Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.80 and a 52-week high of $34.19. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.64, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.64.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $848.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.72 million. CAE had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 6.49%. CAE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CAE (Get Rating)

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.