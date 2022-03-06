Nexus Investment Management ULC Sells 128,430 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Nexus Investment Management ULC cut its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 576,132 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 128,430 shares during the period. General Motors accounts for 3.4% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $33,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 236.5% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 703 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.35.

Shares of General Motors stock traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.40. 26,534,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,160,012. General Motors has a 12-month low of $41.99 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,149 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

