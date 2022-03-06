Blackmores (OTC:BLMMF) Cut to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Blackmores (OTC:BLMMF – Get Rating) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Blackmores to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Blackmores has a 1 year low of $103.48 and a 1 year high of $103.48.

Blackmores Ltd. engages in the business of development and marketing of health products for humans and animals. Its products include vitamins, herbal and mineral nutritional supplements. The company was founded by Maurice Blackmore in 1930 and is headquartered in Warriewood, Australia.

