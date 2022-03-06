Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) to Post $1.04 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $1.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $1.00. Cognizant Technology Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.13.

In related news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total transaction of $559,118.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,003 shares of company stock worth $1,548,136. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTSH. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 187,332 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $12,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,386 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 229.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 148,976 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after purchasing an additional 103,734 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 111,686.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 63,718 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,413,000 after buying an additional 63,661 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 570.0% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,635 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.88. 3,072,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,122,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $92.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.63. The firm has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions (Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

