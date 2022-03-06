Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Shares Sold by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lessened its position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

In other Safety Insurance Group news, VP James Berry sold 756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total value of $62,732.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Albert Varga sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $54,677.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,571 shares of company stock valued at $129,575. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.69. 65,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,775. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.51. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.45 and a 1-year high of $88.28.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.46. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.56%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

About Safety Insurance Group (Get Rating)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.