26,895 Shares in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Purchased by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth about $169,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $422,000. Institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TTE shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €51.00 ($57.30) to €52.00 ($58.43) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

NYSE:TTE traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,748,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,749. The company has a market capitalization of $130.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.92. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $60.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.54.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 11.36%. As a group, analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.544 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.06%.

About TotalEnergies (Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

