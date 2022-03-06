Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 830 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc decreased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,920,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,929,000 after acquiring an additional 19,077 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,119,000 after acquiring an additional 76,485 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,784,000 after purchasing an additional 89,516 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,132,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 909,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,476,000 after purchasing an additional 129,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APAM traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $36.85. The stock had a trading volume of 579,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.81. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.37 and a 1-year high of $57.65. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.79.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.87 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 157.99% and a net margin of 27.42%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.00%. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.26%.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe bought 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $9,985,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on APAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile (Get Rating)

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

