Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,200 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the January 31st total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 842.0 days.

Shares of SDGCF remained flat at $$25.35 on Friday. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,790. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.72. Sundrug Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $39.28.

About Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (Get Rating)

Sundrug Co, Ltd. engages in the pharmaceutical business. It operates through the Drug Store and Discount Store segments. The Drug Store segment sells pharmaceutical products, cosmetics, and general merchandise. The Discount Store segment offers household goods and food products. The company was founded by Yukimasa Tada in December 1957 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

