The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) Short Interest Up 55.6% in February

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

OTCMKTS SMUUY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.95. The stock had a trading volume of 575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.52 and its 200 day moving average is $14.72. Siam Commercial Bank Public has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $16.98.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.2504 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th.

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Co Ltd. engages in the banking business. The firm involves in personal banking, business banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, SME, Retail, and Insurance segment. The Corporate Segment which serves corporate and commercial customers.

