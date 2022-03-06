Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the January 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS SKHHY traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $24.20. The company had a trading volume of 45,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,006. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.48 and its 200-day moving average is $29.66. Sonic Healthcare has a 52 week low of $23.32 and a 52 week high of $34.30.

Get Sonic Healthcare alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.2679 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 2.57%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SKHHY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sonic Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. CLSA lowered Sonic Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

About Sonic Healthcare (Get Rating)

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Imaging, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.