Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the January 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS SKHHY traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $24.20. The company had a trading volume of 45,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,006. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.48 and its 200-day moving average is $29.66. Sonic Healthcare has a 52 week low of $23.32 and a 52 week high of $34.30.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.2679 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 2.57%.
About Sonic Healthcare (Get Rating)
Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Imaging, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.
