SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Cuts Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,482 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 146.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,608,275,000 after buying an additional 3,523,694 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $586,785,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 102.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,062,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $832,826,000 after buying an additional 1,547,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 16.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,712,251 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,634,157,000 after buying an additional 1,352,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,813,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,442,342. The business’s 50-day moving average is $222.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.26. The company has a market capitalization of $199.96 billion, a PE ratio of 135.34, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $184.44 and a 52-week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $348.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.23.

In related news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total transaction of $289,441.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total value of $481,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,798 shares of company stock worth $40,640,659 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

