Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Parkside Advisors LLC

Parkside Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 2.5% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,538,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,422,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,712,000 after acquiring an additional 230,426 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 118.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 204,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,943,000 after buying an additional 111,113 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCSH remained flat at $$79.32 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,766,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,881,799. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $79.18 and a fifty-two week high of $82.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

