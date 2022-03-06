Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PDN. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 66.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 29.2% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the third quarter worth $144,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the third quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.46. The company had a trading volume of 554,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,962. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.14. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 1-year low of $33.18 and a 1-year high of $39.82.

