Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) to Announce -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) will announce ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Nikola’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.24). Nikola reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nikola will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.52). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.36). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nikola.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.23. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NKLA shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Nikola from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Nikola from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Nikola from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

In other Nikola news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 50,579 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $500,226.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 10,054 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $93,200.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,743,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,729 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Nikola by 215.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 280,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 191,813 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nikola in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nikola in the 4th quarter worth $1,000,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Nikola by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 118,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

NKLA traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,818,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,168,459. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average is $10.06. Nikola has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.78.

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

