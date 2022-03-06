Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $4.12 Million Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF makes up about 1.5% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK stock traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.23. The company had a trading volume of 22,933,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,576,160. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.24. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $57.50 and a 12 month high of $132.50.

