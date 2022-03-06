Govi (GOVI) Price Reaches $1.15 on Major Exchanges

Govi (CURRENCY:GOVI) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Govi coin can currently be bought for $1.15 or 0.00002948 BTC on popular exchanges. Govi has a market cap of $13.06 million and $64,853.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Govi has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Govi Coin Profile

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,355,460 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

Buying and Selling Govi

