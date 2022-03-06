Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Receives C$18.68 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2022

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.68.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIR.UN. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of TSE DIR.UN traded down C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$16.26. 787,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,300. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.25. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a twelve month low of C$12.73 and a twelve month high of C$17.60.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (Get Rating)

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.