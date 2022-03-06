Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Receives C$18.68 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.68.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIR.UN. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of TSE DIR.UN traded down C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$16.26. 787,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,300. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.25. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a twelve month low of C$12.73 and a twelve month high of C$17.60.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

