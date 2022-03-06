Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.63.

Several research firms recently commented on CSR. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Investors Real Estate Trust from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut Investors Real Estate Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $107.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSR. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,185,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,438,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 41.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CSR traded up $4.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.05. The stock had a trading volume of 108,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,810. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.34. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 1 year low of $66.91 and a 1 year high of $112.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.16). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -669.75%.

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

